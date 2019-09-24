Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Plans $0.17 — Dividend

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1695 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. 268,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,531. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

