Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Declares — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2033 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA CURE traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 107,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,626. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.