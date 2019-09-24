Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Declares — Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

LABU traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,288,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $98.02.

