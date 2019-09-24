Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Plans — Dividend of $0.18

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1803 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UTSL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,289. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

