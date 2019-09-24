Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of QQQE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

