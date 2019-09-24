Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Hits $46.16 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $288.68 million and approximately $46.16 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, Livecoin, SouthXchange and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00699796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010239 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,342,342,241 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

