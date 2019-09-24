Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $8.96. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 14,260 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DII.B shares. TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

