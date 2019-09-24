DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $5.23. DryShips shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of DryShips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DryShips by 379.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DryShips during the first quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DryShips during the second quarter worth $91,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DryShips during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DryShips by 20.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS)

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

