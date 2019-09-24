Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $6,618,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. 10,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,215.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,987 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

