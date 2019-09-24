eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Boosted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924,465 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,956 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 1.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $76,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after buying an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 247.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 89.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $79,086,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 835.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. 383,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,897. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

