Edge Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Edge has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $73,748.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edge has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Edge token can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.02 or 0.05052550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,642,461 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, KuCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.