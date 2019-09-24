Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 933,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $172,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,500. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,019.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total transaction of $865,690.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,300.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,041 shares of company stock worth $38,601,986. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

