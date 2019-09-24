Elecosoft PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:ELCO)

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Elecosoft stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 208,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,015. Elecosoft has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research note on Tuesday.

Elecosoft Company Profile

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

