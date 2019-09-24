ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

ELMTY stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $871.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

