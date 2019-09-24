Ellerston Asian Investments (ASX:EAI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.94 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.94 ($0.67), 282,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.93 ($0.66).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.95.

Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile (ASX:EAI)

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.