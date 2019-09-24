Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 78000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

