Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.76

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 16426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $585.68 million, a PE ratio of 128.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

