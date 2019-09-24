Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Trading Down 6.4%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $19.41, approximately 534,360 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 115,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ennis had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $108.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ennis news, EVP Michael D. Magill sold 29,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $595,277.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

