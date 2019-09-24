Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.06. Eros International shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 5,171,144 shares trading hands.

EROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eros International from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eros International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Eros International had a negative net margin of 156.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EROS. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eros International by 980.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

