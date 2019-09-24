ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

EPIX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

