Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Receives $303.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.15. 289,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.91. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $235.51 and a 52-week high of $330.80. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.