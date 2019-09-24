EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.96. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

