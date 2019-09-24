Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.62. Evogene shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 1,193.65%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 44.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth $102,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 217,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 286,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 201.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 276,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

