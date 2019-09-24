Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives $20.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,914. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $695.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Also, Director Michael D’amato bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,750 shares of company stock worth $242,648. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.4% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

