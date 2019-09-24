Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €24.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.59 ($34.41).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €22.35 ($25.99) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.82.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.