Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 212,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,703. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

