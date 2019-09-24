Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMNB. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 100,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.85. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 141.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

