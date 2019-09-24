Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.80. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,353,206 shares traded.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.