Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $143.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.29.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.68. The company had a trading volume of 548,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

