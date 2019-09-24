Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Shares Down 4.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04, 27,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 161,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.