First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 705,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FMBI. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.