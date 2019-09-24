FirstBlood Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,174.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $4,174.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00190354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01020820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00087302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

