Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Raised to C$2.30 at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE FCU traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.38. 73,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 million and a P/E ratio of -42.22. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.75.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.