FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Shares of FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 7,741 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 61.85%.

In other FitLife Brands news, insider Judd Dayton purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 93,508 shares of company stock valued at $845,683 over the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

