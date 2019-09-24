FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.62, 56,709 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 144,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 127,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

