Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Shares Up 0.3%

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.92, 77,834 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 208,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.48 million and a PE ratio of -57.12.

Flowr Company Profile (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

