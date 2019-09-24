Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 27.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Fortis stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

