Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.48

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.02, with a volume of 491754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.92.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.27.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.7797524 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.