Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

FULT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

