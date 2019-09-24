Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,903,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $135,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,945,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,406,000 after buying an additional 519,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,021,000 after buying an additional 99,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,747,000 after buying an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,554,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,774,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NYSE GDI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. 33,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,361. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.44. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

