Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Gas has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $1.24 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00012189 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00190723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00925524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00084589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bitbns, OKEx, DragonEX, Koinex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance, Bitinka and Poloniex.

