GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDS. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on GDS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. GDS has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 94.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 207.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after buying an additional 1,220,022 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 398.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 789,363 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 676.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 729,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $17,529,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

