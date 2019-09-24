General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

GM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,094. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

