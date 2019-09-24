Genesis Vision Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00011618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ovis, Kucoin and Binance. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $835,444.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00198948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.01060595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Ovis and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

