GeyserCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9,607.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $9,607.00 and $7.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,108,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,222 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

