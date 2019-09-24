Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,830,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,823,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 349,750 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,687,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. 13,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,717. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.16.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

