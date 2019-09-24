Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,741,000 after purchasing an additional 207,286 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 95,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

GBCI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,806. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.63 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.