Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) to Issue $0.32 — Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3194 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,607. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

