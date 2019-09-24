Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,889,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.13% of Graco worth $847,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Graco by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Graco by 818.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

