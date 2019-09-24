Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 992,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $385.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.17. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.77 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $1,672,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,788,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 589,043 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 99.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 463,835 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $9,458,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

